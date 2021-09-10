USD/JPY Price Analysis: 100-DMA challenges corrective pullback from weekly low

USD/JPY consolidates the heaviest daily fall in a month. Downside break of five-week-old trend line keeps sellers hopeful. Rising support line from late April becomes the key for a trend change.
