USD/JPY Price Analysis: 106.75 is the level to beat for sellers

USD/JPY’s sell-off from the 2.5-month high of 109.58 reached on June 5 could pick up the pace if the newfound support at 106.75 is breached. The sellers have consistently failed to establish a strong …
