Normal RSI conditions keep buyers hopeful unless breaking immediate key supports. USD/JPY eases to 109.35, revisiting the day’s opening levels, amid early Wednesday. Even so, the yen pair remains …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
USD/JPY Price Analysis: 200-SMA, immediate support line defend bulls
Normal RSI conditions keep buyers hopeful unless breaking immediate key supports. USD/JPY eases to 109.35, revisiting the day’s opening levels, amid early Wednesday. Even so, the yen pair remains …