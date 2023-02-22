USD/JPY is holding in bullish territories while on the front side of the meanwhile bullish tren’s dynamic support as illustrated on the daily chart above. There are prospects of a move towards the 137 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Price Analysis: Bears are on the prowl - February 22, 2023
- USD/JPY Forecast: Dollar Rallies Against The Yen - February 22, 2023
- USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Attention To The Content Of The - February 22, 2023