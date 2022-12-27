USD/JPY remains depressed around 132.90 as it prints the first daily loss in four during early Tuesday morning in Europe. In doing so, the Yen pair justifies the downside break of a one-wee-old …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Price Analysis: Bears flex muscles with eyes on 130.60 - December 26, 2022
- USD/JPY Forex Technical Analysis – Flat Trade Ahead of BOJ Core CPI Report - December 26, 2022
- GBP/JPY aims to recapture 161.00 as BOJ’s Kuroda sees no easy policy exit - December 26, 2022