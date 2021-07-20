USD/JPY bears stepping in at critical hourly 61.8% Fibo. Prospects of downside continuation on the cards, but weekly support should be noted. As per the prior analysis, USD/JPY bears seeking a test of …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- USD/JPY Price Analysis: Bears hungry for more into weekly support - July 19, 2021
- BUZZ-COMMENT:AUD/USD at risk for sustained weakness as sentiment sours - July 19, 2021
- USD/JPY Forecast: Bears in control amid mounting concerns - July 19, 2021