The speculation that the Bank of Japan will tweak its ultra-loose monetary policy under a new central bank governor next year has given the yen a boost as per the prior pre-open analysis: USD/JPY was …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Price Analysis: Bears in control below trendline resistance - December 18, 2022
- This week could set long-term trend of USD/JPY - December 18, 2022
- USD/JPY Price Analysis: Drops toward the 78.6% Fibo level at 136.60s as bulls take a respite - December 18, 2022