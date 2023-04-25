Nevertheless, the price is meeting daily resistance and the bears are in the market. A break of the daily micro trendline support opens risks of a test of 132.00 and then the 130.60s. Below there, 129 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Price Analysis: Bears in the market, eye the 133.20s - April 25, 2023
- USD/JPY Forecast: Attempting To Build Momentum - April 25, 2023
- USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Anticipation Of More Stimulus - April 25, 2023