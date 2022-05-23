USD/JPY remains on the back foot around monthly low, renews daily bottom of late. Sustained trading below 200-SMA, absence of oversold RSI keeps sellers hopeful. Monthly horizontal support gains the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Price Analysis: Bears stay on the way to 127.00 - May 22, 2022
- USD/JPY holds around 128.00 despite DXY weakening, US PMI in focus - May 22, 2022
- More ‘dovish’ Bank of Japan leads to a sharp JPY depreciation - May 22, 2022