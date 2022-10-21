The USD/JPY pair continued its 12-day winning streak on Friday by overstepping Thursday’s high at 150.29. The asset is not reacting to any rebound in the risk-on impulse but is capitalizing negative …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- USD/JPY Price Analysis: BOJ’s intervention is key else stability above 150.00 seems certain - October 21, 2022
- USD/JPY Trades Above Key Level as Investors Await BoJ Intervention: Asia-Pacific Outlook - October 20, 2022
- USD/JPY teases Tokyo intervention near 32-year high above 150.00 despite strong Japan inflation, yields - October 20, 2022
Discussion about this post