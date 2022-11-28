USD/JPY tumbled to a fresh three-month-low but rebounded towards 138.70s. A double bottom in the USD/JPY daily chart targets a rise to 145.00. USD/JPY Price Analysis: Break above 139.00 will …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Price Analysis: Bounces off a three-month low, eyeing 139.00 - November 28, 2022
- DXY and USD/JPY double bottoms [Video] - November 28, 2022
- USD/JPY Forecast – US Dollar Bounces From Trendline - November 28, 2022