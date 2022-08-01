USD/JPY Price Analysis: Bounces off six-week low towards 133.00 but stays on bear’s radar

USD/JPY pares intraday losses during the four-day downtrend around 132.55-60. Even so, the yen pair holds onto the bearish breakdown amid Monday’s mid-Asian session. Given the oversold RSI conditions, …
