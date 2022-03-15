USD/JPY Price Analysis: Braces for a bumpy road to 119.00 at five-year high

USD/JPY remains sidelined after rising to the fresh high since January 2017. Overbought RSI multiple hurdles to the north hints at a pullback. Previous resistance from early 2021, 78.6% FE restricts …
