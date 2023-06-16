USD/JPY soared more than 1% on Friday due to safe-haven flows and a jump in US Treasury bond yields. On its way north, the USD/JPY reached a new year-to-date (YTD) high of 141.91 after bouncing off …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Price Analysis: Breaks to new YTD highs on USD strength, rising wedge in focus - June 16, 2023
- USD/JPY Forecast: USD Sees Reasons To Go Higher Against Yen - June 16, 2023
- USD/JPY hits fresh seven-month highs above 141.50 - June 16, 2023