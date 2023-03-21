USD/JPY is on the backside of the prior bear trend which gives a bullish bias. A 50% mean reversion comes in at 131.80 meeting the neckline structure. USD/JPY is up on the day by some 0.9% as the pair …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Price Analysis: Bulls are up to test key resistance near 132.60, 50% reversion and support eyed - March 21, 2023
- USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Bears’ Control Continues - March 21, 2023
- USD/JPY Forecast: Plunges Amid Interest Rate Volatility - March 21, 2023