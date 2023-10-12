USD/JPY remains confined in a familiar range, forming a rectangle on short-term charts. The technical setup seems tilted in favour of bulls and supports prospects for further gains. Traders now seem …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Price Analysis: Bulls await a breakout through one-week-old trading range, US CPI in focus - October 11, 2023
- USD/JPY catches a lift into 149.10 heading into Thursday - October 11, 2023
- USD/JPY Forecast: Consolidates, Eyes Potential Upside - October 11, 2023