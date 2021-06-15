USD/JPY added to its recent positive move and gained traction for the third straight session. The formation of a bullish pennant on the daily chart supports prospects for further gains. Only a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
USD/JPY Price Analysis: Bulls challenge symmetrical triangle resistance
USD/JPY added to its recent positive move and gained traction for the third straight session. The formation of a bullish pennant on the daily chart supports prospects for further gains. Only a …