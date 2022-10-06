This is turn has seen USD/JPY rally on the back of higher US yields, extending their gains from the previous day as illustrated in the technical analysis below. Fundamentally, the focus is now going …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Price Analysis: Bulls looking for a break towards 146.00 - October 6, 2022
- USD/JPY price prediction: did BOJ’s intervention fail? - October 6, 2022
- USD/JPY Price Forecast – The US Dollar Continues to Threaten the Same Barrier - October 6, 2022