USD/JPY gapped up since the Asian session by about 30 pips, reaching a daily high of 132.90. USD/JPY Price Analysis: Neutral biased, but tilted upwards, with bulls eyeing 133.00. The USD/JPY gapped …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Price Analysis: Bulls move in and target 133.00 ahead of the 200-DMA - February 6, 2023
- USD/JPY to 135, EUR/USD to 1.05 and GBP/USD back below 1.20 more likely than another slide for Dollar – SocGen - February 6, 2023
- USD/JPY breakout measures 135 and supports higher yields [Video] - February 6, 2023