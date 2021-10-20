USD/JPY Price Analysis: Bulls moving on on the 1990 trendline resistance

USD/JPY is moving in on critical resistance and would be expected to falter if 115 holds. Bears will be looking for a significant correction in the coming days. USD/JPY has rallied with the yen unable …
