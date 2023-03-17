USD/JPY bears eye 131.00, a level that could easily come back under pressure for the days ahead. Meanwhile, bulls will need to commit at 4-hour support. USD/JPY is at 133.40, up from 132.74 as of …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Price Analysis: Bulls need to show up or 131.00 is a viable target - March 16, 2023
- USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Monitoring US Banks - March 16, 2023
- USD/JPY Forecast: USD Weakens Amid Global Banking Concerns - March 16, 2023