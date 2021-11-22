USD/JPY jumps back on the bids in tandem with the US Treasury yields. 21-DMA is the level to beat for the bears, as risk-off mood lifts the USD. RSI inches higher above the midline, more upside …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Price Analysis: Bulls remain hopeful while above critical 21-DMA - November 21, 2021
- USD/CAD Weekly Forecast: Have the fundamentals prevailed or is it COVID? - November 21, 2021
- USD/JPY drops to nine-day lows, finds support above 113.50 - November 20, 2021