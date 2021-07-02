USD/JPY continues with its rally and pushes higher to make fresh daily tops. Bulls are not in a mood to settle down any time soon if price remains strong above 111.60. Momentum Oscillators hold onto a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
USD/JPY Price Analysis: Bulls set to extend gains beyond 111.60
USD/JPY continues with its rally and pushes higher to make fresh daily tops. Bulls are not in a mood to settle down any time soon if price remains strong above 111.60. Momentum Oscillators hold onto a …