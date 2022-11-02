USD/JPY bulls are back in the game following FOMC. BoJ will be disappointed and threats of intervention may keep a lid on the pair. USD/JPY has been taken back by the bulls in trade on Wednesday …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- USD/JPY Price Analysis: Bulls step in regardless of BoJ risks - November 2, 2022
- USD/JPY hits multi-day lows near 146.00 as FOMC hits at a slower pace of rate hikes - November 2, 2022
- USD/JPY is right above the 146.85 session low with the FOMC looming - November 2, 2022
Discussion about this post