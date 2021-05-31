Bulls are taking on daily resistance and so far so good. However, USD/JPY is overextended and due for a correction. USD/JPY has been on a one-way street in the last few days and has penetrated a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
USD/JPY Price Analysis: Bulls take on daily resistance, bears seek 61.8% fibo
Bulls are taking on daily resistance and so far so good. However, USD/JPY is overextended and due for a correction. USD/JPY has been on a one-way street in the last few days and has penetrated a …