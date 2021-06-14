USD/JPY is on the verge of a restest of the 110.00 level. Bulls have pierced the hourly resistance and broken 15-min structure. USD/JPY is on the way to the 110 area as the US dollar continues to firm …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
USD/JPY Price Analysis: Bulls targeting 110.00
USD/JPY is on the verge of a restest of the 110.00 level. Bulls have pierced the hourly resistance and broken 15-min structure. USD/JPY is on the way to the 110 area as the US dollar continues to firm …