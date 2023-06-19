The US Dollar edged higher forcing the Yen into submission at the start of the week at around 141.96 the highs in USD/JPY. The following is a technical analysis that illustrates the prospects of a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Price Analysis: Bulls throwing in the towel, 38.2% Fibo eyed? - June 19, 2023
- USD/JPY Signal: USD Demonstrates Resilience Against Yen - June 19, 2023
- Japanese Yen Drops After FOMC: Price Setups in USD/JPY, AUD/JPY, GBP/JPY - June 19, 2023