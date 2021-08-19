USD/JPY Price Analysis: Challenges 50-DMA on its three-day uptrend

USD/JPY takes out post-FOMC minutes highs to challenge 50-DMA at 110.19. Fed minutes signalled tapering is coming before the end of this year. RSI has pierced through the midline, the tide has turned …
