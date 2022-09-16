USD/JPY Price Analysis: Dives below 143.00, trimming Thursday’s gains

USD/JPY is set to finish the week with gains of 0.25%. From a daily chart perspective, the USD/JPY is trading sideways as Japanese intervention in the FX markets looms. Short term, the USD/JPY is …
