USD/JPY recovery from 10435 finds resistance at 104.95 previous support; The dollar remains trapped within a downtrend channel; The US dollar’s reversal from weekly highs at 105 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Price Analysis: Dollar’s recovery attempt stalls at 104.95 former support - October 24, 2020
- USD/JPY Forecast: Remains in Same Range - October 24, 2020
- USD/JPY Weekly Forecast: Stimulus, hope or hype - October 23, 2020