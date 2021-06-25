USD/JPY bounces off intraday low, remains pressured around 15-month high. Bearish candlestick below important resistances backs further consolidation of gains. Two-month-old rising channel, bullish …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
USD/JPY Price Analysis: Extends pullback from key hurdles below 111.00
USD/JPY bounces off intraday low, remains pressured around 15-month high. Bearish candlestick below important resistances backs further consolidation of gains. Two-month-old rising channel, bullish …