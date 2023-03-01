USD/JPY prints mild gains around 136.30-40 during early Wednesday morning in Europe. In doing so, the Yen pair snaps the previous two-day losing streak around the lowest levels since late December …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Price Analysis: Eyes another battle with the key DMAs above 136.00 - February 28, 2023
- USD/JPY approaches two-month high near 137.00 as BoJ considers easy policy appropriate - February 28, 2023
- EUR/JPY reverses pullback from YTD top as ECB vs. BoJ play favors bulls, German inflation eyed - February 28, 2023