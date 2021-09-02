USD/JPY Price Analysis: Fades bounce off 200-HMA but bulls stay hopeful

USD/JPY sellers flirt with the 110.00 during early Thursday, keeping U-turn from multi-day top marked the previous day. Even so, 200-HMA and an ascending trend line from August 16 favor the pair …
