USD/JPY Price Analysis: Fades pullback from 17-day-old support line above 105.00

USD/JPY eases from intraday high of 105.29, bounced off an ascending trend line from September 22 the previous day. Bearish MACD favor sellers but multiple supports below 105.00 signal bumpy road …
