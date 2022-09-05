USD/JPY Price Analysis: Friday’s Doji, overbought RSI probe bulls at 24-year high above 140.00

USD/JPY picks up bids to print mild gains around 24-year high. Bearish candlestick, overbought RSI (14) signal pullback moves amid sluggish session. Ascending trend line from April, June 1998 high …
