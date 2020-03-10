EUR/USD is currently trading in the red near 1.14, having failed multiple times in the last two trading days to chew through offers near 1.15. The bull failure to push through 1.15 and the subsequent …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
USD/JPY Price Analysis: Further recovery eyes 14-month-old trendline
EUR/USD is currently trading in the red near 1.14, having failed multiple times in the last two trading days to chew through offers near 1.15. The bull failure to push through 1.15 and the subsequent …