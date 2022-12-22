US Treasury yields retreat, dragging USD/JPY lower amid upbeat mood. Impending bull cross on the daily chart leaves the pair exposed to 131.00. USD/JPY is returning to the red zone below the 132.00 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Price Analysis: Gearing up for another break of 131.00 on impending bear cross - December 21, 2022
- USD/JPY traces sluggish US Treasury bond yields near 132.50, US GDP eyed - December 21, 2022
- USD/JPY recent meltdown forces backers to flee as Goldman Sachs ends bullish call - December 21, 2022