USD/JPY Price Analysis: Greenback rolling into Asia near 108.45 resistance

EUR/USD is challenging the 1.1142/1.1129 support zone near the 100 SMA. Bears will probably look for a breakdown below this zone and potentially set sail towards the 1.1094 and 1.1071 price levels.
