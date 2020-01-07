Mid-East tensions have diminished. The USD/JPY pair is trading marginally higher this Tuesday, stuck in the 108.40 price zone as the greenback continues recovering unevenly against most major rivals.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Price Analysis: Greenback steady against yen, bulls challenge 108.50 resistance - January 7, 2020
- USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Struggle for Safe Havens - January 7, 2020
- USD/JPY is unlikely to breach 107.00 – UOB - January 7, 2020