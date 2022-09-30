The USD/JPY consolidates in the 144.00-145.00 area following last week’s Bank of Japan (BoJ) intervention, which had kept the major directionless, as traders remain on the sidelines. Despite the solid …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Price Analysis: Hoovers around 144.70 due to a lack of catalyst - September 30, 2022
- USD Q4 2022 Fundamental Forecast: USD Harnessed Fundamental Winds, Now a Threat - September 30, 2022
- USD/JPY Weekly Price Forecast – US Dollar Climbs Again - September 30, 2022