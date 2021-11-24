USD/JPY is trading under pressure around 115.00, reversing from four-year highs of 115.24 reached in early Asia. The pullback in the pair can be linked to retreating Treasury yields across the curve …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Price Analysis: Hovers around 115.00 ahead of key US events - November 24, 2021
- USD/JPY: Extra gains seen above 115.25 – UOB - November 24, 2021
- USD/JPY Analysis: Bearish wedge in the making amid negative RSI divergence - November 24, 2021