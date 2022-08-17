The USD/JPY grinds high as Wall Street closes, though retraced from weekly highs reached just above the 50-day EMA, at around 135.49, but FOMC’s minutes tumbled the pair towards the 135.00 figure …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Price Analysis: Marches firmly above 135.00, after dovish US FOMC minutes - August 17, 2022
- US Dollar Forecast: DXY Index, USD/JPY Slip After July FOMC Minutes - August 17, 2022
- USD/JPY: Headwinds for the yen remain in place – Danske Bank - August 17, 2022