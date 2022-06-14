USD/JPY regains upside momentum after crossing the multi-month high the previous day. Overbought RSI, bearish candlestick formation challenges further upside. Weekly support line restricts immediate …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Price Analysis: Monday’s Doji, overbought RSI probes bulls below 132.20 hurdle - June 14, 2022
- FxWirePro: USD/JPY sidelined ahead of Fed, BoJ policy meetings, extends range trade around 5-DMA - June 14, 2022
- Japanese Yen Steadies Against USD As Bank Of Japan Is In Focus. Has USD/JPY Peaked? - June 14, 2022