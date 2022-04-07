USD/JPY Price Analysis: Overbought conditions warrant caution for bulls

USD/JPY corrects from six-day highs amid weaker yields, risk-off mood. Daily RSI has entered the overbought territory, cautioning bulls. Fed/BOJ divergence to favor the USD, keeping USD/JPY’s downside …
