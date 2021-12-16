After piercing the 114.00 figure on Wednesday, the USD/JPY slides, trading at 113.67 during the New York session at the time of writing. As the American session progresses, the market sentiment is …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Price Analysis: Pierces under 114.00 as market sentiment worsens, and US T-bond yields fall - December 16, 2021
- Australian Dollar Technical Analysis: AUD/USD, AUD/JPY - December 16, 2021
- USD/JPY Fundamental Daily Forecast – Showing Limited Reaction to Fed’s Telegraphed Decisions - December 16, 2021