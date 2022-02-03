USD/JPY Price Analysis: Pierces weekly resistance line to aim for 200-HMA

USD/JPY picks up bids to refresh intraday high, snaps four-day downtrend. Firmer RSI, clear break of short-term resistance favor buyers. 200-HMA, 38.2% Fibonacci retracement restrict immediate upside, …
