Intervention by Japanese authorities weakened the US Dollar (USD), giving way to a 140 pip drop. At the time of writing, the USD/JPY exchanges hand at 131.21, below its opening price by 1.08%. From a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Price Analysis: Plummets towards the 20-DMA, after Japanese authorities’ intervention - February 7, 2023
- Powell’s comments send US rates and USD lower; NZD back to 63.5 USc - February 7, 2023
- USD/JPY Forex Technical Analysis – Sharply Lower after Powell Says Inflation Beginning to Ease - February 7, 2023