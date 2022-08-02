USD/JPY has continued its four-day losing streak after surrendering 131.60. The yen bulls have dragged the asset to near 100-EMA for the first time in 11 months. A bearish range shift by the RSI (14) …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Price Analysis: Plunges to near 100-EMA for the first time in 11-months - August 1, 2022
- USD/JPY clean through 131 - August 1, 2022
- USD/JPY pokes two-month low near 131.50 amid downbeat yields, recession fears - August 1, 2022