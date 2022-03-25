USD/JPY Price Analysis: Pullback from multi-year high teases rising wedge confirmation below 122.00

USD/JPY takes offers to refresh intraday low, snaps five-day uptrend while retreating from December 2015 levels. MACD, RSI also favor sellers eyeing rising wedge bearish chart pattern’s confirmation.
