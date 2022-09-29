USD/JPY Price Analysis: Reclaims the 144.00 figure, despite a falling US dollar

The USD/JPY one-hour chart depicts the formation of a triple top, targeting a fall towards 143.00. The USD/JPY is recouping on Thursday, following 0.47% Wednesday losses, courtesy of falling US …
